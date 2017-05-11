Princes Risborough School win Young Enterprise awards, and now head to the regional finals

Hot on the back of recent successes at the Wycombe Area finals, a dynamic group of 10 Sixth Form Young Enterprise (YE) students from Princes Risborough School have just returned as ‘County Champions’from the YE finals.

The event, hosted by the University of Buckingham on Friday 5th May, saw many county schools gather to lock horns and challenge each other’s business practices, ideas and products.

PRS were competing against other Bucks schools, including: Aylesbury Grammar School, Dr Challoner’s Grammar School, Dr Challoner’s High School, Pipers Corner, Hazely Academy, and Mandeville School.

For many this was the culmination of many months, indeed years of hard work, focus and refinement; each trying to prove that they were the best YE group in the county; however, despite fierce competition from other schools, the quality of PRS's business plan, product, presentation and overall performance shone through, forging a winning and unbeatable combination that saw the team win the Best Overall and also collect Best Trade Stand ,Best Company Report and Runner Up Presentation – all in all, an incredibly successful evening for these young and ambitious entrepreneurs.

Success comes through their own efforts and strong work ethic, but they couldn’t have flourished without the advice and guidance of business professionals from Hypnos (our local but internationally renowned bed manufacturing company) and the leadership of the school’s Head of Business, Mark Gardiner: this partnership is and continues to be, pivotal to the group’s development and success.

The ‘County Champions’ now march on to the Regional Finals on Wednesday 21st June, this time hosted by the University of Reading. Like all young professionals, they are relishing this next opportunity and challenge with gusto- well done team PRS!

To find out more information about their company and to read their background story and journey, please go to www.solidlightprs.co.uk and to discover more about the Young Enterprise concept, please visit:

www.young-enterprise.org.uk

