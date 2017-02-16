Public lecture on artificial intelligence

Artificial Intelligence: Fact & Fiction is the title of the next Lillingstone Lecture in the Royal Latin School’s Discovery Centre at 6pm on Wednesday, February 22.

Sir Nigel Shadbolt is an academic and commentator who studies and writes about open data, artificial intelligence, computer and web science.

His talk will focus on current artificial intelligence research, exploring how far predictions of the emergence of super-intelligent machines are warranted, the practical impact of artificial intelligence, and the ethical questions raised.

Tea and coffee will be served from 5.45pm. Space at this lecture is limited.

To book a place, email Lucy Beckett at lbeckett@royallatin.org