'Rate My Taxi': new scheme allows customers to leave review on taxi journeys and drivers

Northamptonshire residents can now rate their taxi experiences as part of a council scheme launched this week which would see the six best drivers rewarded with certificates of excellence.

The South Northamptonshire Council scheme is designed to help the public and taxi licence holders by giving customers the opportunity to review their taxi experience, in the hope it will improve customer satisfaction and confidence when booking or using local taxis.

Cllr Dermot Bambridge, portfolio holder for environmental services, said: “The public want to feel reassured that when they or a loved one get into a taxi, they can be confident in the knowledge that the driver is providing a high standard of service.

“This new initiative allows customers to review their experiences honestly, whilst also providing a way of recognising and rewarding excellent service from the licensed taxi trade within the district.”

Taxi drivers have been issued with a ‘Rate My Taxi’ card specific to their vehicle which will be placed on the top left of the windscreen or, for Hackney Carriages, on the separation screen.

The card features a QR code which can be scanned using a mobile phone allowing access to a short survey.

After a twelve month period the top six rated licensed taxis will be awarded with a certificate of excellence, which can be displayed for the benefit of customers and used to promote their business.

The results for the top six rated licensed taxis will be available on SNC's website.