Record success rate for Aylesbury Vale summer youth project

Young people from across Aylesbury Vale have been taking part in the National Citizen Service programme over the summer.

The Government initiative is run across Buckinghamshire by the Aylesbury-based charity Action4Youth.

The programme gives 15-17 year-olds the chance to take part in three weeks of activities which develop skills and confidence and aim to strike the balance between fun and being a challenge.

NCS project worker Jasmine Smith explained more about the programme.

She said: “At the start of the three weeks we divide the young people up into teams of 15.

“We organise it so the young people are working with people from different schools.

“The first week is a residential camp focusing on outdoor activities such as climbing and paddle-boarding.

“The purpose of this week is to build individuals confidence and teach them new skills.

“The second week is another residential camp closer to home where we aim to teach the young people new skills.

“They also complete their first aid qualification and start planning their social action projects which they then present to a Dragons Den type panel.

“The third week is when the groups get the chance to carry out their projects.”

Among the many successful projects this year was one at Green Dragon Eco Farm in Hogshaw where a group worked to build a a new goat-house and climbing frame as well as a walkway to help visitors get closer than ever before to the goats.

Ray Marzec, owner of Green Dragon Eco Farm in Hogshaw said: “We were delighted with how the young people from the NCS got stuck in.

“They were enthusiastic about the project and did a great job, considering the majority were using construction skills for the very first time.”

This year 339 young people from across the Vale graduated from the NCS programme.

They will be presented with certificates to recognise their achievements at an event at the Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury in September.