Refugees found in back of lorry on M40

Eleven people said to be refugees have been removed from the back of the lorry by police.

At around 1pm, officers from Thames Valley Police went to the M40, between junctions nine and 10, after reports of a hand appearing from a trailer.

The lorry was stopped and 11 people were found in the trailer.

TVP’s roads policing department tweeted at around 3.30pm that the group were refugees who had entered the UK illegally.

The refugees have been transported to TVP accommodation. The group will be handed over to UK immigration officers who will progress any requests for asylum or look to remove them.