1,200 jobs in store at new Amazon warehouse in Warrington

Online retail giant Amazon is to create 1,200 permanent jobs at a new warehouse.

The company is to start recruiting for operations managers, engineers, human resources and IT specialists for the site in Warrington, Cheshire.

Warrington is one of four new so-called fulfilment centres Amazon will open this year.

A site in Daventry opened in February, while Warrington will begin operations in the autumn along with Doncaster and Tilbury.

