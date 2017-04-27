1,200 jobs in store at new Amazon warehouse in Warrington

Online retail giant Amazon is to create 1,200 permanent jobs at a new warehouse.
The company is to start recruiting for operations managers, engineers, human resources and IT specialists for the site in Warrington, Cheshire.
Warrington is one of four new so-called fulfilment centres Amazon will open this year.
A site in Daventry opened in February, while Warrington will begin operations in the autumn along with Doncaster and Tilbury.
Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.
Almost Done!
Registering with Buckingham Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.