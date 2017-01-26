100 flights cancelled at Heathrow as fog causes further disruption

Freezing fog has forced Heathrow Airport to cancel up to 100 flights.

The reduced visibility gave the airport no choice but to cancel approximately 100 out of about 1,300 flights, according to a spokesman.

Heathrow's normal pattern of a plane landing or taking off every 45 seconds is impossible under the foggy conditions.

It is another day of disruption for travellers after around 100 flights were cancelled at Heathrow on Monday, while there were also problems at Gatwick, London City, Stansted and Southampton airports.

A Heathrow spokesman said: "Persistent freezing fog across the south east has reduced visibility at Heathrow again today.

"With Heathrow operating at more than 99% capacity, there are no gaps in the schedule that can be used for delayed flights and as a result, some passengers may experience disruption to their journeys today.

"Passengers should check their flight status with their airline before coming to the airport. As always, Heathrow's top priority is the safety of passengers and we apologise to those whose travel has been affected by today's weather."

The Met Office said a "severe" warning was covering all of England, except for the North East, and south-east Wales and will remain in place until 11am on Tuesday.

A Gatwick spokeswoman said: "Air traffic control restrictions imposed due to fog across the South East and Europe may cause some delays to flights."

Edinburgh Airport advised passengers to contact their airlines after flights towards the south of the UK were affected on Monday.

Bristol Airport said flights were operating as normal while Stansted said it had no cancellations yet, but urged passengers to contact their airlines for the latest information.

Road users were also being warned of difficult driving conditions after Dorset Police reported 31 collisions on Monday morning - six times more than would occur at that time on an average weekday.

The force is urging motorists to take extra care on Tuesday, while the Met Office warned journeys were likely to take longer than usual because of the adverse conditions.

Meanwhile, ferries running to and from the Isle of Wight between Lymington and Yarmouth have been suspended until mid-morning on Tuesday due to dense fog, Wightlink Ferries said.

It is advising customers booked on that route to re-book via Portsmouth and Fishbourne, and is providing coaches for foot passengers hoping to travel on the alternative service.

