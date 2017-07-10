17-year-old charged with attempted murder after park attack on woman

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the attempted murder of a woman who was found with "horrific" injuries in a park.

The victim, aged in her 20s, was found near recycling bins after being dragged into bushes in Leicester's Victoria Park at about 11.40pm on Monday.

Leicestershire Police said a boy arrested on Tuesday has been charged with attempted murder, robbery and two counts of rape.

The youth, who cannot be named because of his age, will appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court later today.

A police spokesman said the woman remains in a critical condition in hospital.

