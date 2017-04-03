£1m competition to help fund small-scale flood defence projects

A £1 million competition has been launched to fund small-scale projects that use natural features such as ponds and trees to cut flooding.

The Government funding for innovative projects that shape the landscape using ponds, banks, meanders, channels and trees to store, drain or slow flood water builds on £14 million already committed by ministers to natural flood defences.

The new competition will give small-scale natural flood management projects around the country the chance to apply for funding so they can reduce risk of flooding to communities, the Government said.

Environment Secretary Andrea Leadsom announced the competition at a natural flood management scheme in Leicester, which has reconnected the floodplain with the river.

The scheme has reduced flood risk to 1,200 properties, improved the public spaces along the river, seen the planting of 100 trees and 7,000 shrubs and encouraged wildlife such as grey herons and little egrets.

Ms Leadsom said: "I am delighted to offer more support for local communities looking to employ natural flood management measures to better protect their homes and businesses.

"We now carefully look at flood risk across an entire catchment area from a river's source to the sea, to make sure we have in place the best tailored mix of natural as well as concrete, engineered defences to better protect communities."

Environment Agency chairwoman Emma Howard Boyd said schemes such as the one in Leicester had already shown that natural flood management could reduce risk, alongside traditional defences and properties being made resilient.

"There is no 'one size fits all' approach to natural flood management. It's about using a range of measures, from creating ponds and woody dams to redirecting river channels, that work together to reduce flood risk.

"This competition is a great way to explore the different ways these approaches can benefit communities and the environment," she said.

A recent review of the evidence surrounding n atural flood defence schemes such as planting trees and creating wetlands, suggested they could play a valuable role in reducing risk, particularly at a small scale and deliver other benefits including boosting wildlife and storing carbon.

But researchers concluded they were no t "a silver bullet" for stopping flooding and the hope they could prevent the worst floods is not backed by evidence.

