20-year-old jailed for life after fatal stabbing over party insult

A 20-year-old man has been jailed for life after stabbing a man to death in a car park because of a comment made towards him at a party.

Ezekiel Braithwaite confronted Pedro Godinho, 22, in a car park on Canonsleigh Road, Leicester, on March 26 after he took offence to something allegedly said about a relative.

Following a trial at Leicester Crown Court, Braithwaite was found guilty of murder on October 17.

Braithwaite, of no fixed address, was found not guilty of attempted grievous bodily harm on a second man.

He was jailed for a minimum of 21 years at the same court on Friday.

Mr Godinho was taken to the Leicester Royal Infirmary after the attack, where he died from his injuries shortly afterwards.

He had left the party in a taxi which stopped at the car park, but Braithwaite was waiting for him when he arrived.

Braithwaite confronted and stabbed Mr Godinho before fleeing the scene.

A post-mortem examination determined he died as a result of a single stab wound.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Smalley, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: "This was a senseless attack carried out because Braithwaite took offence to a passing comment.

"Pedro was a young man who had his whole life to lead."

