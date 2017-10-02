£22.1 million damages for 11-year-old girl brain damaged at birth

A 11-year-old girl who suffered a severe brain injury at birth has won a damages package worth £22.1 million.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will always need round the clock care because of the complex needs caused by her cerebral palsy.

The settlement against North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust was approved at London's High Court on Monday.

David Pittaway QC told Judge Coe that it involved a lump sum of £7.5 million and life-long periodical payments rising to £205,000 a year which would fund specialist accommodation, care and equipment.

Sarah Vaughan Jones QC, for the Trust, said she was asked to repeat its apology for the failure of care which should not have happened.

She said: "She is a delightful young lady who has the benefit of a splendid family who have given her sterling support.

"We very much hope that the settlement sum will assist in helping her make the best of her chances."

After the hearing, Olivia Scates of JMW Solicitors LLP said: "This is a truly tragic and distressing case.

"The life of this otherwise healthy girl and that of her family have been devastated by the mistakes made before and during the birth."

She added that the girl had a "fabulous personality" and her fortitude and attitude was humbling

"Her parents and sister are devoted to her and are very proud of her and help her to live to the full."

