800 man-made caves beneath Nottingham's streets, archaeologist says

Hundreds of undiscovered caves are thought to be lying underneath the streets of Nottingham, an archaeologist told the BBC.

Scott Lomax, Nottingham City Council's archaeological adviser, said there may be around 800 man-made caves underground.

They were reportedly used as dungeons, bomb shelters and homes.

Mr Lomax uncovered his 152nd new cave in the city in a year last week, according to the broadcaster.

He said the 200-year-old cave, discovered under a barbershop in the city, was likely to have been used to store medicine for a shop above it.

The archaeologist told the BBC: "There's probably hundreds more of these caves under people's shops, houses ... there's barely a day goes by that somebody lets me know about a cave in the city.

"I never know what to expect, there's another piece of the jigsaw everyday."

