AC Milan founder's birthplace in Nottingham painted and given plaque as 'shrine'

A "shrine" has been created for the "Father of Italian football" and founder of AC Milan - in his home city of Nottingham.

Herbert Kilpin emigrated to Milan in the 1890s after originally being born to a butcher in the East Midlands.

He moved to Italy to start work in its textile industry before establishing the AC Milan Football and Cricket Club.

He became the football club's star player and even designed the iconic red and black striped kit.

Now his birthplace, a former butcher's shop on Mansfield Road in Nottingham, has been painted in the club's colours and plaque has been unveiled there in his memory.

Robert Nieri, an author of a book about Kilpin, said: "He has become the icon of the Milan fanbase, so his banner adorns the Curva Sud, which is the south side of the San Siro stadium.

"I think he stands for the era of the gentleman footballer in counterpoint to the commercialism of the modern game."

Kilpin died at the age of 46 in 1916 and the Italian club paid for a new tombstone in 1999 after his old grave was believed to have been lost.

Mr Nieri, who has tried to get recognition for the footballer, now hopes Milan fans will come and visit the shrine in memory of Kilpin.

He said: "Milan fans always tripped up this road with their scarves just to pin them to the railing of what was an abandoned property.

"This place has now become effectively a shrine for visitors from AC Milan to come and pay their respects.

"Despite leading AC Milan to its first three titles, he was very much an unknown figure in his city of birth until years later.

"We're getting loads of recognition for Kilpin here in his home town, now city, of Nottingham," Mr Nieri said.

"I think the whole city has embraced its forgotten son."

