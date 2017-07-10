Acid attacker must pay £19,300 to partner she blinded in murder bid

A would-be killer who poured sulphuric acid on her partner as he slept has been ordered to pay him £19,300 in compensation.

Leicester Crown Court was told Katie Leong, who is serving a life sentence, has £13,000 in assets, as well as £1,500 in a Post Office saving account and £4,800 lodged with her sister.

The 52-year-old was convicted of attempted murder in March after blinding Daniel Rotariu, who nearly died after concentrated acid was poured over his face in a six-second attack.

Leong was told during sentencing she would serve a minimum of 17 years for attacking her partner at their home in Turner Road, Leicester, on July 27 2016.

Appearing before Judge Nicholas Dean QC at the same court on Wednesday, Leong urged the judge to leave her some of her funds for her eventual release.

Representing herself from the dock while wearing tracksuit bottoms and a loose-fitting jumper, Leong told the court: "I want to state that obviously I am in prison for a while and when I come out I don't want to be dependent on my family.

"So I will need some money, I need a little bit myself for when I come out."

Judge Dean then told Leong: "That is not really how it works.

"You are not giving anything, I am making an order that you pay compensation.

"I understand that when you come out of prison, which of course won't be for a long time, you do need to make ends meet.

"My concern is to try and provide some measure, and it can only go a very modest way in truth, of compensation because of the horrific injuries."

The Independent Police Complaints Commission is currently investigating Leicestershire Police's handling of information received about Leong prior to the assault.

The force referred itself to the IPCC to investigate action by its officers relating to Leong's breach of a restraining order.

