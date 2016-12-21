Airport owner spared £12.5m fine over car park price fixing

The owner of Stansted Airport has escaped a £12.5 million fine after admitting that East Midlands International Airport (EMIA) fixed car park prices.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) found EMIA had flouted competition law by fixing prices with Prestige Parking Limited between October 2007 and September 2012.

However, Manchester Airports Group (MAG), which owns EMIA, has seen the penalty reduced to zero after it confessed to the Competition and Markets Authority before an investigation took place.

The CAA has urged a ll UK airports to ensure their commercial agreements enable passengers to get a fair deal when they travel to or from airports by road.

A review by the aviation regulator into issues such as parking and access for taxis and buses found that although the market usually gives consumers the choice of a range of different providers, far fewer options are available at smaller airports outside of major urban areas.

Richard Moriarty, markets and consumers director at the CAA, said getting to an airport can result in "significant costs" for passengers.

He went on: " We want to make sure those consumers are being treated fairly. While we consider the market works effectively overall, we have also seen issues that could potentially affect competition and the extent of value for money for the consumer.

"It is important airport operators, surface access operators and trade bodies review the agreements they have in place and consider any steps they need to take to ensure their practices comply with consumer and competition law.

"We will continue to monitor the market and will consider more formal action on behalf of consumers if we find evidence that operators are failing to meet their legal obligations."

The CAA said EMIA and Prestige knew they were harming competition but failed to act.

EMIA struck a deal with Prestige which meant the firm could only offer services if it did not undercut prices at EMIA's car park.

The CAA also found that the two companies shared information about car park prices, while EMIA "actively monitored" Prestige's prices.

"This case should serve as a clear sign that we are prepared to take action to protect consumers wherever necessary and companies should be well aware that they could face a significant fine if they break competition law," Mr Moriarty added.

MAG is the UK's third largest airport operator. It owns four airports in Stansted, Bournemouth, East Midlands and Manchester and provides services to around 42 million passengers each year.

Prestige also admitted to price fixing, but will not face a fine because it is no longer trading.

An EMIA spokeswoman said: "We are sorry that this situation occurred and have introduced procedures to ensure that this cannot happen again.

"As soon as we became aware of the issue in 2013, we immediately informed the competition authorities and we have subsequently cooperated fully with their investigation."

