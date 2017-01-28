Ambulance crew among five injured in 999 call crash

An ambulance on an emergency call has been involved in a "serious" crash.

Five people, including two members of the ambulance crew, were taken to hospital after the three-vehicle collision on the A607 in Waddington, Lincolnshire.

A silver Vauxhall Vectra and black Toyota Prius were also involved in the incident, which happened at around 1pm on Wednesday.

One passenger suffered serious injuries and is being treated at the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham, police said.

Lincolnshire Police said the ambulance was travelling on blue lights at the time, but no patients were on board.

The A607 was closed at the junction of Vanwall Road and was expected to remain shut until 6pm.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call police on 101.

