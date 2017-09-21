Assault probe leads to eight arrests for explosives offences

Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of making explosives after police searched two addresses in Leicester.

Leicestershire Police said it "discovered items which caused some concern" while responding to reports of a serious assault in the city in the early hours of Wednesday.

The force said the arrests were not terrorism-related and it was a "local police investigation".

Officers were called to a house in Daneshill Road and discovered a 55-year-old man who had been assaulted.

A 51-year-old man was detained on suspicion of attempted murder.

While officers were searching the house, items were found which led the man to be further arrested on suspicion of making explosives under suspicious circumstances.

Officers later searched a second address and s even other people were arrested on suspicion of manufacturing explosives under suspicious circumstances, contrary to the Explosive Substances Act.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Baker, leading the investigation, said: "Our inquiries into the initial assault and the subsequent find are very much ongoing and there will be a continued police presence in those areas, while full examination of those addresses are completed.

"I want to reassure you that we have a number of resources involved in the investigation and searches and we are in the process of examining the items."

