Assault victim dies two days after suspected stabbing

An assault victim has died in hospital two days after being injured in a suspected stabbing.

Leicestershire Police said a murder inquiry had been launched after the 20-year-old man died at Leicester Royal Infirmary on Sunday night.

The victim, who has not been named, was found in Cropthorne Avenue, Leicester at 12.50pm on Friday after suffering injuries thought to have been caused by a bladed weapon.

A dark car is believed to have been in the area at the time the man was assaulted and two men are also said to have been seen with the victim.

Witnesses are urged to contact police on 101 or pass on information anonymously to the Crimestoppers service on 0800 555 111.

