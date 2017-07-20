Average UK home 'has added £3,039 in value since start of year'

The average home across Britain has added just over £3,000 to its value since the start of the year, according to analysis by a property website.

Zoopla found the typical home was valued at £304,469 in July - an increase of £3,039 since the start of 2017.

The value of an average property has increased by nearly £17 every day.

The total value of the British property market has grown by £88 billion since the start of the year to reach nearly £8.1 trillion, according to Zoopla.

Not all regions in Britain have seen property values grow since the start of the year.

In the North East of England, the average property value has fallen by £1,430 since January.

In Wales it has fallen by £1,553.

While the general direction of property prices is still up, the latest figures show a slowdown compared with a year ago.

During the same period last year, the total value of all stock increased by £410 billion, Zoopla said.

Belper in Derbyshire, Hove in East Sussex and Todmorden in Yorkshire were identified as property hot spots for rising prices in 2017 so far, while Richmond, also in Yorkshire, and Leatherhead in Surrey were identified as cold spots, with the biggest percentage falls in values since the start of the year.

Zoopla's keyword search data reveals that house hunters are looking for properties with plenty of parking and external space as the top searches so far in 2017 are garage, parking and detached.

When it comes to location, London, Edinburgh and Bristol are the most popular location searches so far in 2017, Zoopla found.

Lawrence Hall, spokesman for Zoopla, said: "Whilst the rate of growth has slowed to a more modest rate, we're not seeing the stark downturn in values that has been predicted.

"Whilst this slowdown might not be what home owners want to hear, a slowdown does present a possible opportunity for those looking to get on the ladder by the end of the year."

Here are average property values in July, according to Zoopla, followed by the change since January in cash and percentage terms:

:: West Midlands £217,534, £5,510, 2.6%

:: East of England, £352,552, £8,686, 2.53%

:: Scotland, £180,878, £3,086, 1.74%

:: Yorkshire and the Humber, £170,629, £1,849, 1.10%

:: East Midlands, £207,019, £1,714, 0.83%

:: North West England, £187,503, £1,407, 0.76%

:: South East England, £406,130, £2,691, 0.67%

:: London, £673,344, £3,367, 0.5%

:: South West England, £293,689, £776, 0.26%

:: North East England, £185,820, minus £1,430, minus 0.76%

:: Wales, £179,354, minus £1,553, minus 0.86%

And here are the property value hot spots in 2017 so far across Britain, according to Zoopla, with the average property value in July and the change since January in cash and percentage terms:

1. Belper, Derbyshire, £239,927, £16,597, 7.43%

2. Hove, East Sussex, £462,947, £30,584, 7.07%

3. Todmorden, West Yorkshire, £152,840, £9,541, 6.66%

4. Woodbridge, Suffolk, £385,585, £23,850, 6.59%

=5. Sudbury, Suffolk, £319,907, £19,701, 6.56%

=5. Bexley, Kent, £477,981, £29,431, 6.56%

7. Langport, Somerset, £323,171, £19,874, 6.55%

8. Swanley, Kent, £362,671, £22,099, 6.49%

9. Worcester Park, London, £492,850, £29,692, 6.41%

10. Holyhead, Anglesey, £157,015, £9,295, 6.29%

And here are the property value cold spots in 2017 so far across Britain, according to Zoopla, with the average property value in July and the change since January in cash and percentage terms:

1. Richmond, North Yorkshire, £267,539, minus £15,085, minus 5.34%

2. Leatherhead, Surrey, £793,918, minus £43,703, minus 5.22%

3. Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, £622,217, minus £34,228, minus 5.21%

4. Altrincham, Manchester, £459,718, minus £25,070, minus 5.17%

5. Pwllheli, Gwynedd, £228,125, minus £11,728, minus 4.89%

6. Weybridge, Surrey, £926,228, minus £47,524, minus 4.88%

7. Southwell, Nottinghamshire, £349,602, minus £16,573, minus 4.53%

8. Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, £165,367, minus £7,330, minus 4.24%

9. Burnley, Lancashire, £117,677, minus £5,068, minus 4.13%

10. Pontefract, West Yorkshire, £147,502, minus £6,169, minus 4.01%

Here are the most searched-for keywords on Zoopla so far in 2017:

1. Garage

2. Parking

3. Detached

4. Bungalow

5. Garden

6. Annexe

7. Furnished

8. Acres

9. Cottage

10. Freehold.

