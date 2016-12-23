Award for policeman who helped save life of England fan during Euro 2016

A British police officer who helped save the life of an England football fan after he came under attack from Russian supporters during Euro 2016 has been given a bravery award.

Andrew Bache, 51, suffered a cardiac arrest, extensive brain injuries and a lung infection after being set upon by Russians armed with iron bars ahead of England's match against Russia in Marseille on June 11.

Hampshire Constabulary officer Pc Stuart Dickerson, who was deployed to France as part of an English policing team, found Mr Bache as he was receiving CPR from a French riot officer.

Along with Pc Roger Brown, from Derbyshire Constabulary, Pc Dickerson gave critical first aid and provided a cordon around Mr Bache, from Portsmouth, who remains in hospital with life-changing injuries.

As Pc Dickerson was given a Royal Humane Society (RHS) commendation for his life-saving actions, Chief Superintendent Steve Neil said the football violence was the worst he had seen in 29 years' police service.

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2016, All Rights Reserved.