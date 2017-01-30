Barber accused of flying to Turkey to join Islamic State remanded in custody

A barber who was arrested at Heathrow Airport after allegedly flying to Turkey to try to join Islamic State has appeared in court.

Mudassir Hussain, 30, bought a one-way ticket to Istanbul as part of his plan to fight for the terrorist group in Syria, it is claimed.

He allegedly sent messages to his family in the Midlands saying he would not be coming back.

The British national was arrested at Heathrow after being detained by Turkish authorities and returned to the UK on Monday.

Hussain, of Derby, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court charged with preparing to commit an act of terrorism.

Police said the charge is Syria-related and not connected to terrorist activity in this country.

Hussain was remanded in custody and ordered to appear on February 6 at the Old Bailey.

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.