Bird attack leaves 'dazed and confused' jogger with claw-marks on head

A jogger is recovering from a buzzard attack which left him with tramline-shaped claw-marks on his head.

Andy Llewellyn was following his usual route in Chellaston, Derby, on Tuesday when the bird of prey swooped.

He did not realise the extent of his injuries until he had completed his run.

The 44-year-old said: "I was just jogging along and without any warning whatsoever I got an almighty smack on the head.

"I had no idea what it was at the time - I thought somebody had jumped out at me or something.

"But I heard the flapping of the bird's wings and I later realised what had happened."

Describing his injuries as sore but less painful than immediately after the attack, Mr Llewellyn added: "I was a bit dazed and confused.

"I had no choice but to continue jogging because I was only halfway through my route.

"I didn't realise quite how bad it was until my partner looked at my head."

The bird was first thought to have been a Harris's hawk but a local wildlife expert has now said a "super-aggressive" bird seen in the area is a wild buzzard.

