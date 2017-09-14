Bishop of Lincoln takes his seat in the House of Lords

The Bishop of Lincoln has taken his seat on the red benches in the House of Lords.

The Rt Rev Christopher Lowson was flanked by supporters the Bishop of Gloucester, the Rt Rev Rachel Treweek, and the Bishop of Newcastle, the Rt Rev Christine Hardman.

The 64-year-old becomes one of the 26 Lords Spiritual, that includes the Archbishops of Canterbury and of York.

The 72nd Bishop of Lincoln, who is also a church commissioner, attended Newcastle Cathedral School and Consett Grammar School.

He was made a deacon in 1977.

