Body found in search for 12-year-old boy in River Trent

A body has been found after a 12-year-old boy was reported missing in the River Trent in Nottingham.
Specialist boat rescue crews were called to search a stretch of the river near Beeston Marina at about 6pm on Monday.
Nottinghamshire Police said in a statement: "We were called to reports that a boy had gone into the River Trent off Riverside Road.
"Fire and ambulance crews were also on scene and specialist search teams launched a major search operation, but sadly at around 10pm a body was found in the water.
"Our thoughts are with the family during this time."
