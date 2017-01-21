Body of woman found dead in alley was hidden in suitcase

The body of a woman found dead in an alley had been hidden in a suitcase, police said.

A member of the public made the discovery in a walkway off Cromer Street, Leicester, on Tuesday morning.

Detectives have appealed for witnesses who might have seen someone pulling a suitcase in the area of Lyme Street or the alley near Cromer Street on Monday evening.

Leicestershire Police said nearby Mayfield Road was also being examined.

Officers were called to the scene at around 9.30am on Tuesday.

A 50-year-old man has been arrested and is being questioned on suspicion of murder.

