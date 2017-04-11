Body of woman missing since March found alongside that of man

The body of a woman missing for more than a fortnight is believed to have been found alongside that of a man, police said.

Kanwal Bernice Williams, 50, from Lutton, Lincolnshire, had not been seen since March 25 with police appealing for information about her whereabouts.

Officers have confirmed they are linking the discovery of the bodies with the missing person inquiry, which has since been taken down.

Lincolnshire Police said the bodies of a male and female were found at a house in the Lutton area, near Spalding, with officers saying the deaths were "unexplained".

The force added: "Police are not seeking anyone else in connection with this inquiry."

Investigations into the deaths are ongoing and formal identifications are not expected to take place until later this week.

