Boy, 15, held in pensioner murder probe

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender as part of an inquiry into the death of a pensioner at her home.

Leicestershire Police were already questioning a man aged 25, who was arrested on Tuesday, on suspicion of murder after the death of Jane Hings.

The 72-year-old was found dead at her bungalow in the village of Fleckney, near Leicester, on Sunday morning amid signs of a disturbance at the property.

In a statement naming Miss Hings as the victim, police said: "A post-mortem examination has so far failed to identify her cause of death and the results of further medical and forensic tests are awaited."

The statement added that the 15-year-old suspect was arrested by officers on Wednesday and remains in custody.

