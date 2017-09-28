Boy, 15, held in pensioner murder probe

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender as part of an inquiry into the death of a pensioner at her home.
Leicestershire Police were already questioning a man aged 25, who was arrested on Tuesday, on suspicion of murder after the death of Jane Hings.
The 72-year-old was found dead at her bungalow in the village of Fleckney, near Leicester, on Sunday morning amid signs of a disturbance at the property.
In a statement naming Miss Hings as the victim, police said: "A post-mortem examination has so far failed to identify her cause of death and the results of further medical and forensic tests are awaited."
The statement added that the 15-year-old suspect was arrested by officers on Wednesday and remains in custody.
