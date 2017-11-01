Boy, 16, arrested after teenager's death

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenager who died in hospital after being found injured in a city street.

The victim, aged 17, and another boy of the same age were taken to hospital after suffering injuries in Ross Walk, Leicester, on Tuesday.

Paramedics were called to the scene at about 9.15pm, police said.

Leicestershire Police said: "The injured people, both aged 17, were taken to hospital where one subsequently died. His death is currently being treated as suspicious.

"The second teenager sustained injuries that are not believed to be life threatening and he is currently undergoing treatment.

"A 16-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He is currently in custody where he is being questioned by detectives."

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen two teenagers in Ross Walk or has information about the events leading up to the incident.

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.