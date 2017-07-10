Boy, 17, remanded on park rape and murder bid charges

A teenager has been remanded in custody accused of attempting to murder a woman who was found with "horrific" injuries in a park.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, is also charged with raping and robbing the victim in Victoria Park, Leicester.

The youth was accompanied by his mother as he spoke only to confirm his name, age and address during a 25-minute hearing at the city's Youth Court.

He was not asked to enter any pleas.

At the start of the hearing, the defendant held his mother's hand for several seconds, and was later allowed to hug her before being led away on remand by two security officers.

The charges against the boy allege that he attempted to kill the victim late on Monday before twice raping her and robbing her of her handbag.

Magistrates told him his case was being sent to Leicester Crown Court, where he will appear on July 21, because of the "grave" nature of the charges.

Leicestershire Police have said the victim, who also cannot be identified, remains in a critical condition.

