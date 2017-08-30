Britain braced for double-digit temperature drop with wet weather arrival

Parts of Britain are braced for a double-digit temperature drop as the warm weather gives way to wind and rain.

Temperatures peaked at 28.2C in Holbeach, southern Lincolnshire, on Bank Holiday Monday - the hottest on record in late August.

But some beaches, which were packed over the weekend, were deserted by Wednesday with the arrival of cooler weather and rain.

Met Office spokeswoman Nicola Maxey said "it's going to feel quite cold" as temperatures plunge.

"We are looking at mid-teens, so we are looking at a 10C drop in some areas," she said.

The southern half of the UK is experiencing rain and some heavy showers, while sunny spells in the north will be broken by showers.

Forecasters said the wet weather is set to continue this week, with a risk of thunder, and 20mm of rain predicted to fall in Cumbria in three hours overnight.

Ms Maxey warned: "Some of the showers could be quite heavy with a bit of thunder as we go into Friday."

Saturday is predicted to be fine and sunny with a risk of showers in the South East, while a weather system coming in from the west on Sunday is predicted to bring further outbreaks of rain.

