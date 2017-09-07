British mother fears for daughters missing in Barbuda after Hurricane Irma hits

A British mother who has not heard from her two daughters on Barbuda since Hurricane Irma struck said she "wants answers".

Claire Frank and her Barbudan partner Mackenzie, who are staying with family in Britain, last heard from their daughters at around 10.30pm on Whatsapp on Tuesday evening and are "very concerned".

Six months pregnant Afiya Frank, 27, a hotel worker due to fly back to the UK next week ahead of the birth, has not made contact since the storm hit the tiny island, killing a two-year-old child.

Her sister Asha Frank, 29, a former teacher and 2015 beauty queen who was recently elected as a member of the Barbuda council, was with her.

Mrs Frank said the sisters had gone to take refuge in the family's newly built property - " a strong brick house with a new roof" - but have received no news on how they are doing or if the house is still standing.

She said: "Still to this day we don't know whether everyone in Barbuda has been accounted for and that includes my daughters.

"On Tuesday evening we were discussing how they would board up and get ready. They've been in a hurricane before so they understand the requirements... so they would have had wood ready to board up and they had already started to do it, and they had water and stuff stored up.

She said she was "angry" that satellite phones had not been put on the island to help those stuck communicate with loved ones to let them know they were unharmed.

She went on: "We are part of a small and very tight-knit community, and most of the people in Barbuda have family in the UK or Canada or the US, and we know all those families, and they will know as little as we do.

"We know the community is looking after each other, so I'm not worried in that sense, we've been through all kinds of things together, but I think (the Prime Minister) owes it to people around the world who could see in front of their eyes that Barbuda was going to be the first land that this mega-storm hit, I think he owes it to his people to say exactly what has happened in Barbuda and make some sort of communication possible, and then we will all stop worrying.

"So I'm very worried about my daughters, until I hear from them, along with all the other Barbudans who don't know if their houses are intact, who don't know if their family members have been injured, who don't know if it's going to be relief between now and the next hurricane. We want some answers."

Mrs Frank met her husband in Leicester, and they have lived on the Caribbean island for 30 years.

Their two daughters were born in the UK and moved to Barbuda when they were young, while the couple's son was born on the island but now works in England.

The family also lived through Hurricane Luis, which struck the area in 1995.

But she said this storm had surpassed previous ones, recalling that "people were talking about being sucked out of their houses because of the low pressure and twisters".

She said: "I think this hurricane surpassed all of them, and I think the trauma of being through something like that can affect you for several weeks after, so I really just want to speak to them.

"Everyone is on Whatsapp and Twitter and Facebook all the time now. A silence of hours is almost unbearable for some people because we are used to that kind of instant communication so it's just unacceptable to me that satellite phones weren't available and taken over there so they can report back."

