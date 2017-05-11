Candidate with 'Sleeping Beauty' syndrome vows to raise awareness

A General Election candidate with a disorder which means she can fall asleep for up to 20 hours has pledged to fight for people with rare illnesses.

Heather Peto is standing for Labour in the Rutland and Melton constituency and suffers from Kleine Levin Syndrome, also known as "Sleeping Beauty" syndrome.

There are around 1,000 known cases across the world with episodes of excessive sleep lasting days, weeks or months during which normal daily activities stop, the KLS Foundation said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leicester, the candidate said: "My intention was to get into parliament to raise these issues and fight for my constituents but also to fight on a more general basis for people who have rare illnesses.

"Hopefully by the time 2022 comes along, I will be completely over it.

"At the moment, if I was elected, I'd work when I can and staff would fill in the holes when I can't."

She added the illness was not constant, and there are times when she feels in a daze all day and others when she feels fine.

"I can't really plan around it very well, but on a morning I will know I'm going into an episode and then for about five days, those five days will be written off," she told the station.

At the last election in 2015, Conservative Sir Alan Duncan won the seat with a majority of 21,705.

