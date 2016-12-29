Car sought after Vietnamese teenager found dead near park

A teenager whose body was found near the entrance to a park may have died elsewhere, detectives believe.

Derbyshire Police said 17-year-old Vietnamese national Han Lam, also known as Hoang Trung, had connections to the Birmingham area.

His body was discovered at Heanor Memorial Park at 9pm on Christmas Day and officers are now appealing for information about a Toyota Avensis which was seen in the area.

A post-mortem examination did not reveal the cause of his death and further tests are due to be carried out.

Detective Sergeant Adam Gascoigne, who is leading the investigation, said: "We know that the car was in the Heanor area between 11am and midday on Christmas Day and I'm asking anyone who has CCTV or dashboard cameras to check their footage for that time.

"If they find any images of the dark grey Avensis they should contact me on 101.

"Previously we were asking for anyone who had seen anything suspicious during the afternoon. That timescale has now widened.

"Mr Lam's death remains unexplained and we believe he may have died in a different place to where he was found."

