Carers let needs of killer mother 'overshadow' needs of daughter - report

A toddler was stamped to death by her mother after care professionals allowed concern for the killer to "overshadow" the child's needs, a serious case review has found.

The report by Derbyshire's Safeguarding Children Board revealed that 21-month-old Ayeeshia-Jayne Smith was killed a day after a multi-agency risk assessment meeting called due to "a growing sense of unease" about her safety.

Kathryn Smith, 24, was jailed for life in April last year following her conviction for murdering Ayeeshia-Jayne at the family home in Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire, in May 2014.

The serious case review, which identified those involved by initials, said all agencies concerned with the family had been "inclined to take what (Smith) said at face value".

A summary of the report stated: "An attitude of professional curiosity requiring practitioners to examine the lived experience of (Ayeeshia-Jayne) was often missing by all agencies.

"The needs of (Smith) overshadowed the needs of (Ayeeshia-Jayne) frequently."

