Caught on camera: Woman wanted over care home thefts

Police investigating a series of care home thefts have released images of a suspect wearing a disguise whom they want to trace.

Staffordshire Police issued the CCTV stills of a woman they want to speak to, showing her what is believed to be a black wig and dark-rimmed glasses.

Officers want to talk to the woman in connection with the theft of a staff member's purse at the Rowan Court residential care home for elderly and dementia patients in Newcastle-under-Lyme on June 26.

A number of fraudulent transactions were carried out in nearby Stoke-on-Trent using cards stolen in that theft.

The same person is also wanted for questioning in connection with old people's homes in Bradwell, Derbsyhire, elsewhere in Newcastle-under-Lyme, and also Warrington, Cheshire.

A force spokesman said: "We know she wears a black wig and glasses as a disguise but she has a distinctive tattoo on the side of her right hand.

"If you can identify this woman or have any information, please phone 101 quoting incident number 192 of 27 June."

