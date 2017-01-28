Charles meets teenage Afghan refugee who hitch-hiked across Europe to UK

The Prince of Wales has met a former Afghan child refugee who hitch-hiked across Europe to reach Britain during a royal visit to Leicester.

Baseer Omarkhil Khan, 16, completed his schooling with the help of The Prince's Trust charity, founded by Charles in 1976 to help youngsters reach their potential.

Baseer arrived in the UK aged 11 and unable to speak a word of English.

After settling with foster parents in the city, he has since completed school and gone on to study motor mechanics at City of Leicester College.

Describing his meeting with the prince, Baseer said: "It was good, it was really good. I might have looked quite cool but on the inside I was pretty nervous.

"We spoke about how I got here and he told me he had been to Afghanistan as well."

Later, Charles met faith and community groups who have been building closer links with the British Army for the past two years.

The Prince also met 14-year-old Lion Kheswa, from Peterborough in Cambridgeshire, who was commended by police for talking a woman out of jumping from a multi-storey car park on Boxing Day.

A former armed forces cadet himself, the royal heir praised the schoolboy, a pupil at Thomas Deacon Academy, who was skateboarding past when he saw the woman in some distress.

Lion joked he had been so nervous about meeting Charles - having only been told on Tuesday morning - that "I nearly wet myself".

He said: "He's charming - a good conversationalist."

After the meeting, attended by Army units from across the UK, Charles, a Field Marshal with the British Army, told the gathering: "I hope we can build on the contacts... so that we can make the most of all of these connections in order to encourage a greater understanding between the different groups of this country and the military."

Afterwards, the prince was treated to a taste of the most multicultural street in the country when he visited the city's Narborough Road.

He was presented with a hamper containing produce from around the world, including Bosnian coffee, Polish pasta and dried limes from the Middle East.

During a walk down the street - which has more than 200 shops and represents at least 23 nationalities - Charles also enjoyed a piece of baklava from the Istanbul restaurant.

Charles finished the day in the Leicestershire countryside, unveiling a plaque celebrating the work of volunteers who have restored more than a mile of track at the Victorian Mountsorrel Railway.

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.