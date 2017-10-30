Child sex charges dropped against ex-Lib Dem candidate Jason Zadrozny

A former Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate has had child sex charges against him dropped.

Jason Zadrozny, an ex-independent Nottinghamshire County councillor, was charged with offences including buggery and sexual activity with a child.

He stood for the Liberal Democrats in the Ashfield constituency in Nottinghamshire at the general election in 2010, but decided not to fight the 2015 election after his arrest.

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed the CPS would offer no evidence against Mr Zadrozny after new information was provided by the defence last week.

Mr Zadrozny, of Sutton Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, denied the 24 charges which related to a period between September 2003 and September 2006.

Nottinghamshire Police said in a statement: "Information provided by the defence last week led to the decision to not proceed with the case.

"We have a duty to investigate all reports of sexual offences, no matter how long ago the offences occurred or who they are against."

After the case was thrown out, Mr Zadrozny said: "I am of course delighted by the verdict - it was one we expected.

"I want to thank my family and friends who stuck by me.

"They knew, like me, that all allegations were a tissue of politically motivated lies."

Mr Zadrozny criticised the "corruption and sheer incompetence of Nottinghamshire Police" by calling it "staggering".

He said: "It has been the worst two-and-a-half years of my life.

"My dad, Richard, died just weeks after my arrest - he never got to see me cleared and I would like to dedicate this to him.

"I would like to thank my defence for the professional thorough job they did - it was a contrast to the CPS and police."

A spokeswoman for Nottingham Crown Court said not guilty verdicts had been entered by a judge on all the charges denied by Zadrozny.

