Church services mark 10 years since disappearance of Madeleine McCann

Balloons will be released in Praia da Luz to mark the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

A special service will be held in the church of the Algarve village, while villagers will gather in her home town of Rothley, Leicestershire.

Madeleine was three when she vanished from apartment 5A of the Ocean Club resort at about 9pm on May 3 2007.

Flowers, balloons, a picture of the little girl, a heart made of rocks and a teddy bear with a yellow ribbon have been placed outside the church in Praia da Luz.

At sunset, 10 balloons will be released on the beach nearby before a service for all missing people, including Madeleine, at the Church of Nossa Senhora da Luz.

There will be a public gathering in Rothley, where villagers have come together each year to show their support for the continued search for her.

Messages tied with yellow ribbon - signifying hope - have been placed at Rothley Parish Church, where a service will be held.

Ronay Crompton, 38, has travelled to Praia da Luz from her home in Bradford to release balloons for Madeleine to mark the anniversary.

"Later on this evening we will release 10 balloons on the beach when the sun is setting," she said.

"We want to say 'don't let the sun go down on Madeleine'. We don't want people to forget.

"There is still hope, we can never give up hope. I believe she is still alive."

Mrs Crompton, who has never visited Praia da Luz before, will spend four days in the area before returning home.

Madeleine's parents Kate and Gerry McCann, of Rothley, have vowed to do "whatever it takes for as long as it takes" to find her.

British detectives working on the case revealed recently that they were pursuing a "significant" line of inquiry, with information received on a daily basis.

Earlier, Jenny Murat, who lives 100 yards away from where the McCanns were staying in 2007, revealed she saw a car driving towards their apartment.

Speaking about the sighting for the first time, Mrs Murat told BBC Breakfast it was driving the wrong way down a one-way street.

"It was one of the small cars, like the rental cars - the normal, everyday sort of rental cars," she said.

"I saw the driver, I was beside the driver. Both of us looked at each other. I think he had a very British look about him."

Mrs Murat also described seeing a woman standing outside the family's apartment on the night Madeleine went missing.

"I noticed her there and she kind of looked as if she was trying to hide from me. I do remember she was wearing a plum-coloured top," she said.

A service to remember missing children has taken place at Rothley Parish Church.

Inside, photos of Madeleine and other loved ones who have disappeared were displayed with messages attached to yellow ribbons.

One, written by Lily, said: "I pray that Madeleine is found safe wherever she is. And that one day she will return."

Another read: "I pray Madeleine will come back one day."

The service, led by the Rev Rob Gladstone, began with Cat Stevens' rendition of Morning Has Broken and included tea lights being lit for missing children.

A special assembly was held at Rothley School to pray for Madeleine and other missing children, with new ribbons tied to the Tree of Hope which was planted in 2007.

