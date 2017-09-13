Cities 'need Government help to create clean energy schemes'

The Government should help UK cities develop community clean energy schemes that cut carbon and save consumers money on bills, local leaders have said.

Local authorities across the country are investing in schemes such as community solar power, LED street lighting and district heating networks.

But UK100, a network of local leaders committed to 100% clean energy by 2050, says new partnerships between local and national government are needed to overcome the problems of access to finance for many projects.

It could help create a successful export strategy post-Brexit, build UK energy security and save consumers money, with projections suggesting a shift to smart, flexible energy systems could save households an average £130 a year, they said.

Judith Blake, leader of Leeds city council and co-chairwoman of UK100 said: " There is enormous ambition in cities and local authorities across the country to get on with making the shift to clean energy.

"There is a growing political consensus that clean energy is not only compatible with economic growth but is a driver of it.

"National government has a host of allies at local level to deliver the clean growth plan. This is our proposal for how we make that happen."

Local leaders want to see the creation of "clean energy action partnerships" where central government provides a team of development and technical expertise to local government for projects of sufficient scale, ambition and local involvement.

John Holdich, leader of Peterborough City Council, said cities needed a "critical friend" to help develop projects at a larger scale.

"We want UK cities to be global leaders in clean energy industries. We can then export our solutions across the world."

Climate change and industry minister Claire Perry said: "The UK Government is committed to the global effort to tackle climate change and recognises the important role of local communities in driving the move to a low carbon economy.

"So far this year we've helped 13 local areas develop energy strategies and put clean growth at the heart of the industrial strategy.

"We want to build on our success and that's why collaboration across government, and with people and organisations throughout the country, is vital as we prepare to launch our clean growth strategy."

The strategy will set out how the UK will meet its long-term targets to cut carbon emissions and is likely to include more than £3 million investment in local clean energy schemes.

A report from UK100 highlights action cities and regions are already taking, such as Peterborough's free residential solar panel installations, saving households an average £200 a year on their bills and providing profits for the council and community.

In Nottingham, the council has a number of schemes including a 400-home regeneration project combining community scale battery storage, solar electricity and electric vehicle charging points.

The report identified challenges for local energy schemes, including that s ome projects are too small to attract investment, while in other cases councils need technical development and commercial support to bring schemes forward.

Even when projects are successful in getting funding, there is no process for projects to be scaled and replicated, the report said.

