Coastal residents filling sandbags to protect homes from flooding

People have been seen filling up sandbags on the beach as the east coast is braced for potential flooding.

Coastal communities in Lincolnshire emerged unscathed on Friday morning after predictions of a storm surge at high tide, but residents are preparing for a second round this evening.

Properties near to the shore have been protected with sandbags, while sea defences have also been put in place. Richard Thompson, 41, of Ingoldmells, was filling up 20 sandbags near Seathorne, north of Skegness, to help protect his home from potential flood waters.

He said: "I'm feeling apprehensive but I'm hoping that they are just overthinking things and it's all precautionary. It's better to be safe than sorry.

"You are just always concerned because you can't really beat the sea, can you?"

He said he felt prepared for the weather and had moved items upstairs at his home.

He said: "We had a tidal surge the other year, but it didn't do very much in the end, but other places had it bad.

"We're prepared, especially after all this hard work with the sandbags."

