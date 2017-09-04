Company fined £450,000 over teenager's forklift truck death

A firm has been fined £450,000 after a teenage worker died when the forklift truck he was driving overturned.

Ben Pallier-Singleton, 19, was crushed to death at Vinyl Compound Ltd's site in High Peak, Derbyshire, on February 10 2015.

A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation found he was not adequately trained and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

The company was fined £450,000 and ordered to pay more than £71,000 in costs after pleading guilty to breaching health and safety regulations at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court.

Speaking after sentencing, Mr Pallier-Singleton's mother Kathryn Pallier said: "Ben was and always will be my beloved son, and much-loved brother to Dan and Sophie.

"Ben was a young man at the start of his life, full of life, fun and the excitement of plans and ideas for the future with his girlfriend Kensey.

"He was the shining light of our family and brought everyone together.

"I am heartbroken and angry that Ben could go to work and be killed because his employer, Vinyl Compounds, took so little care of him, failed to train him or make sure the workplace was safe.

"It is utterly shocking that this can happen even now. The directors who made the decisions will be now able to get on with their lives but we are serving a life sentence.

"Any fine they have paid is nothing, no penalty at all compared to the penalty we face - life-long torment, endless sadness and grief without Ben."

The HSE investigation found the company did not tell its employees of the on-site speed limit or put speed control measures in place, and failed to put adequate lighting or edge protection in place to avoid forklifts overturning.

HSE inspector Berian Price said: "This tragic incident could have easily been prevented.

"The company's management of fork lift truck driving operations and its failure to provide various measures to ensure the safety of the external yard area coupled with the lack of safe driver measures, such as wearing a seat belt, exposed employees to serious safety risks.

"Sadly, in this case, these failures resulted in the needless loss of Mr Pallier-Singleton's life."

