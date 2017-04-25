Council fined £1m after tractor hits disabled man, 71, at country park

A council has been fined £1 million after a disabled man was struck by a tractor in a country park.

Nottinghamshire County Council employees were collecting leaves and branches in Rufford Abbey in June 2015 when the incident took place.

A worker could not see the member of public and the tractor collided with a man, aged 71, who suffered serious bruising and injuries to arms, legs and head, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said.

A HSE investigation found the authority failed to segregate vehicle movements from the public and put staff and members of the public at risk by "failing to supervise and adequately plan the work".

The council, which pleaded guilty to breaching sections of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974, was fined £1 million and ordered to pay costs of £10,269.85 at Nottingham Crown Court last week.

HSE inspector Martin Giles said: "The failure to properly plan this work and put in place straight forward control measures not only put the gentleman at risk but also endangered other members of the public walking with him."

Anthony May, chief executive of Nottinghamshire County Council, said: "We are very sorry for the distress caused to this gentleman and his family.

"I hope the court proceedings and sentence passed by the judge helps to put this stressful and unacceptable incident behind them.

"We know things went very wrong on the day and that we failed in our duty of care."

He added the council had improved health and safety arrangements in light of the incident, including working on driver training and risk assessments for vehicle use.

