Crash girl's parents pay tribute to 'smiling angel'

The family of an 11-year-old girl who was killed in a car crash have paid tribute to their "beautiful, always-smiling angel".

Mia Gartland was struck along with a 13-year-old girl in Chesterfield Road, Duckmanton, near Chesterfield, Derbyshire, on Thursday evening.

While the teenager suffered minor injuries, Mia was taken to Sheffield Children's Hospital, where she later died.

Paying tribute to Mia, her parents said: "God wanted heaven to have a new angel and he wanted to have the best, that's why he took you baby girl, so you can look after the rest.

"We miss you so much and will love you always.

"Fly high, you beautiful, always-smiling angel.

"Thank you everyone for all your support."

A Derbyshire Police investigation into the circumstances is continuing.

