Crowds welcome Queen to Leicester Cathedral for Maundy Thursday service

The Queen has arrived in Leicester to present money to pensioners to mark Maundy Thursday as part of a tradition dating back to the 13th century.

Accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh, she will distribute Maundy Money to 91 men and 91 women - representing each of her 91 years.

Hundreds of well-wishers lined the streets outside Leicester Cathedral to welcome the royal party for the service.

She wore a deep jade and green dress, matching coat and hat by Angela Kelly, with a gold and diamond flower clip brooch.

The 182 recipients of the Maundy Money are senior citizens who will be given the gifts in recognition of the service they have provided to the church and their local area.

