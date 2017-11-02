Cyber crime threat growing with more action needed by police forces, says expert

Police forces need to do more to face the increasing threat of cyber crime, a leading expert has said.

Chief Constable Peter Goodman of Derbyshire constabulary, who is also the National Police Chiefs' Council lead for cyber crime, said digital crime was now the "biggest single crime category" faced by police.

Speaking at a cyber security panel at the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) and National Police Chiefs' Council joint summit, Mr Goodman said criminals had "woken up" to the huge profits that stood to be made from turning to online crime.

He said: "We now know that organised criminality has now woken up to the potential profit that there is out there in cyber crime.

"It is much less risky to go through the back door of a bank and siphon off cash than it is to go through the front door with a sawn-off shotgun.

"The chances of getting caught are a lot less and the amount of money they can make is an awful lot more."

Mr Goodman also said poor cyber security was exploited regularly by "hactivist" organisations and information groups such as Anonymous and Wikileaks, as well as those with "terrorist intentions" towards the West.

The senior officer said those seeking to operate in the realm of cyber crime now had an open market space in which to buy and sell software and techniques for harvesting personal details and accessing funds, compared with the comparatively unsophisticated means of five years ago.

He said: "This is no longer a specialist crime with a few victims, this is a huge crime affecting loads of people."

He added: "In the crime survey for England and Wales last year, 3.5 million cyber-related fraud and computer misuse incidents (making it) the biggest single crime category that we face in policing.

"And yet, we in policing still aren't in the position we need to be in."

The panel also heard that a new EU directive on the compulsory reporting of data losses could have the potential to increase reports of data breaches by as much as 400%, through the use of fines for those using under-secured technologies.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Gould of the Metropolitan Police said the General Data Protection Regulations, which are due to come into force in 2018, could lead to businesses losing up to 4% of their global turnovers in fines, or 20 million euro.

He said: "I've worked with organisations in the public sector that have 200 breaches a year.

"If they haven't done anything around basic protection, patching, software updates - if they haven't done enough to protect themselves when the breach comes, our organisations are going to be spending an awful lot of money on fines, never mind protecting the public."

