Cyclist Kajsa claims world record after covering 32,000 miles in a year

A cyclist claims to have smashed the women's annual distance world record after riding more than 32,000 miles (52,000km) this year.

Kajsa Tylen, a business analyst from Nottingham, is awaiting Guinness World Record verification of her achievement, which is equivalent to cycling at least 85 miles (136km), or about eight hours, every day.

She set out on her attempt on January 1 and only missed one day in the saddle as she passed her target of 31,069 miles (50,000km) on December 9.

On her way to the milestone, the 40-year-old beat the record set in 1938 by Billie Fleming, a British woman who reached 29,603 miles (47,641km) on a three-speed bike.

Ms Tylen's journey saw her travel through England, France, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Finland and she was joined by a support driver - her mother.

The Swedish-born cyclist said: "I set out on New Year's Day with the objective to achieve 'a year in the saddle' and set a new Guinness World Record and am delighted to have done so. It has been exhausting and more demanding than I ever could have imagined.

"Some days it was such a struggle to keep going, overcoming bad weather, injuries and extreme tiredness, but I just kept getting back on the bike and pushing the pedals round. I can now truly claim the title of 'one woman, one year, one world record'.

"I would like to thank everyone who has supported me along the way - my family and friends, my fellow cyclists, my sponsors - everyone who has provided me with the motivation I needed for when the going got tough.

"I'm now looking forward to some much-needed recovery, walking the dog, and catching up with friends. I'm going back to work on 9 January, which might be a bit of a shock to the system, but could be exactly what I need to get back to 'normal' life."

Ms Tylen encouraged her supporters to pledge to do exercise rather than donate money. Her trip was self-funded and backed by sponsors.

The ride was recorded through logs and GPS data, which is shown on her website ayearinthesaddle.com and will be sent to Guinness for verification.

A spokesman for Guinness World Records said they had been in contact with Ms Tylen.

He added: "We're very much looking forward to receiving evidence from her and hopefully approving her attempt as a new world record".

