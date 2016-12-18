Death of boy murdered by grandfather just before Christmas 'not preventable'

The death of a nine-year-old boy murdered by his grandfather two days before Christmas could not have been predicted or prevented, a report has said.

Stewart Greene drowned Alex Robinson in the bath at the youngster's Lincoln home on December 23 2014 while members of the family went food shopping.

The 65-year-old was jailed for life at Lincoln Crown Court last year.

A review of Alex's death carried out by Lincolnshire's Safeguarding Children Board said: "The only individual responsible for the tragic death of Alex is his maternal grandfather."

The report added: "The evidence indicates that he was violent, abusive and highly manipulative.

"This was not as a result of any mental health illness. (Greene) made the decision to undertake this particular action and, as a result, has now been found guilty and convicted of murder."

Greene, of Grimoldby, Lincolnshire, was described in court as "callous" and "selfish", and was told he will spend at least 22 years in prison.

Sentencing him, Judge Mrs Justice Thirlwall said: "The callousness cannot be overstated.

"You manipulate people to get what you want.

"This was not the product of mental illness, it was wholly your responsibility."

During the trial, the court heard Greene had been discharged from a psychiatric unit and hated the idea of living independently at accommodation arranged for him.

Greene had wanted to stay with his daughter after his various discharges from mental health units but she had always told him she could not cope and refused his requests.

In a statement issued through charity Hundred Families following publication of the report, Alex's family said: "We welcome the publication of this report.

"However, we cannot agree with the findings that Alex's death was not preventable or predictable.

"We believe Alex's death certainly was preventable."

