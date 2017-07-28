Death of suspected robber after arrest outside supermarket probed by IPCC

The police watchdog is investigating the death of a suspected robber who died in hospital after being arrested at the scene of a supermarket raid.

Members of the public, including a n off-duty officer from Leicestershire Police, restrained Shane Bryant outside the Co-op store in Ashby-de-la-Zouch on July 13.

The 29-year-old, f rom Birmingham, received treatment after police and paramedics arrived. he was taken to hospital in Nottingham, but died two days later.

Further tests are being carried out to establish the cause of Mr Bryant's death.

The incident was referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) by Leicestershire Police.

Derrick Campbell, IPCC commissioner , said: "We have met with Mr Bryant's family to give our condolences and to explain our role.

"We have a duty to carry out an independent investigation when there is a death following police contact and we will ensure that our enquiries are as thorough as possible and concluded as quickly as possible."

An inquest into his death at North Leicestershire Coroner's Court was opened and adjourned until October 10.

