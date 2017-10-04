Derbyshire cricketer Shiv Thakor denies indecent exposure charges

A professional cricketer has denied exposing himself to two women on a housing estate, a court heard.

Shiv Thakor, 23, was arrested in July after two alleged incidents near Radbourne Lane in Mackworth, Derby, on June 12 and June 19.

The all-rounder denied two charges of indecent exposure, at a 30-minute hearing at South Derbyshire Magistrates' Court.

Thakor was suspended on full pay by Derbyshire Cricket Club after the allegations and has not played since June.

Wearing a black suit and a dark blue tie, Thakor spoke to confirm his name and address and to deny the charges.

A trial date has been set for November 15 at the magistrates' court, provisonally due to last four hours.

Thakor was released on unconditional bail.

