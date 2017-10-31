Digital divorce system could backfire if errors occur, family lawyer warns

Online divorces could cost couples more money and take longer if errors are made, a family lawyer has warned.

The digital divorce system is being tested as part of a £1 billion reform of the justice system.

It will allow couples to carry out the process online for the first time.

A spokeswoman for HM Courts and Tribunals Service said: "We have launched the first divorce application services online at three sites and will be extending the testing over the coming months.

"These measures will simplify the process for divorce applicants and help progress applications quickly."

Family lawyer Lorraine Harvey welcomed the move to tackle the "horrendous" delays in the courts, but warned the attempt to streamline the system could backfire.

"The whole idea of the digital system is to try to cut through the backlogs and speed up the process," she said.

"I'm concerned about people making mistakes and still having to go back to a solicitor."

Ms Harvey, who works for law firm Slater and Gordon, explained applicants are charged £95 to amend an error on top of the standard fee of around £550.

"Of course, if people do it themselves, they may make mistakes and it could take longer and cost more with the additional fee," she said.

She advised couples: "At least have a half-hour free consultation and get somebody to check over it before you file it."

The digital system has been piloted at East Midlands Divorce Centre in Nottingham for the past ten months, The Telegraph has reported.

Under the current system anyone seeking a divorce must fill out paper forms and send them to a court for consideration.

The reasons for the marriage ending have to be set out and agreed before a decree nisi is granted.

A decree absolute can be issued six weeks afterwards, which legally ends the marriage.

